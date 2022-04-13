SAP Pinnacle Award: 2022 Finalists and Winners Announced

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the 2022 finalists and winners of the SAP Pinnacle Award, which recognizes partners for their outstanding contributions, dedication to teamwork and ability to deliver innovations that help customers achieve their goals.

Winners and finalists were selected across 22 categories based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and the partners' proven ability to meet and exceed key performance indicators.

"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth and simplification. Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises."

This is the 20th anniversary of SAP's premier global partner award.

Meet the winners!

