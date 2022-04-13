Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 10:28:36 am EDT
96.61 EUR   -1.74%
10:05aSAP PINNACLE AWARD : 2022 Finalists and Winners Announced
PU
08:15aSAP : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results
PU
08:03aIndia's Infosys to move business out of Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP Pinnacle Award: 2022 Finalists and Winners Announced

04/13/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the 2022 finalists and winners of the SAP Pinnacle Award, which recognizes partners for their outstanding contributions, dedication to teamwork and ability to deliver innovations that help customers achieve their goals.

Winners and finalists were selected across 22 categories based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and the partners' proven ability to meet and exceed key performance indicators.

"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth and simplification. Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises."

This is the 20th anniversary of SAP's premier global partner award.

Meet the winners!

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:
Angelika Merz, +41 58 871-7216, angelika.merz@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
© 2022 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAP SE
10:05aSAP PINNACLE AWARD : 2022 Finalists and Winners Announced
PU
08:15aSAP : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results
PU
08:03aIndia's Infosys to move business out of Russia
RE
07:13aIndia's Infosys posts bumper quarter, to move business out of Russia
RE
02:29aSAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/12SAP SE : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04/11SAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/07SAP : and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Announce Circular Economy Partnership to Deliver ..
PU
04/05SAP : Closing the Gaps with SAP Enable Now
PU
04/04SAP : Launches Recruitment Program to Match Refugees from Ukraine with Job Opportunities
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 719 M 32 289 M 32 289 M
Net income 2022 3 576 M 3 885 M 3 885 M
Net Debt 2022 3 077 M 3 343 M 3 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 115 B 125 B 125 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 107 415
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 98,32 €
Average target price 130,29 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-21.28%125 357
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.04%211 665
SERVICENOW INC.-21.40%102 042
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.24%36 585
HUBSPOT, INC.-32.65%21 117
DOCUSIGN, INC.-35.16%19 640