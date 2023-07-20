Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation | July 20, 2023
Second Quarter
2023 Results
Christian Klein, CEO
Dominik Asam, CFO
Safe Harbor Statement
During this presentation we will make forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
Christian Klein
CEO
Strong Performance in Q2 2023
Steady growth of current cloud backlog and cloud revenue
Current Cloud
Cloud Revenue
Thereof S/4HANA
3,316
Backlog
823
▲ +19% (+22% @cc)
▲ +74% (+79% @cc)
11,537
SaaS Revenue
▲ +21% (+25% @cc)
2,604
▲ +19% (+22% @cc)
Thereof S/4HANA
PaaS Revenue
3,717
521
▲ +65% (+70% @cc)
▲ +42% (+45% @cc)
2,395
2,113
2,164
2,269
(+24%)
1,990
(+27%)
(+27%)
(+29%)
(+28%)
Cloud Revenue in €millions (yoy @cc)
Cloud Gross Profit in €millions (yoy @cc)
Q2 '22
Q3 '22
Q4 '22
Q1 '23
Q2 '23
All numbers are in € millions, non-IFRS unless otherwise stated, SAP continuing operations excl. Qualtrics
We deliver unique customer value with our best-of-suite offering
