Second Quarter

2023 Results

Christian Klein, CEO

Dominik Asam, CFO

Safe Harbor Statement

During this presentation we will make forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Christian Klein

CEO

Q2 2023

Customer Momentum

Strategy Update

Strong Performance in Q2 2023

Steady growth of current cloud backlog and cloud revenue

Current Cloud

Cloud Revenue

Thereof S/4HANA

3,316

Backlog

823

+19% (+22% @cc)

+74% (+79% @cc)

11,537

SaaS Revenue

+21% (+25% @cc)

2,604

+19% (+22% @cc)

Thereof S/4HANA

PaaS Revenue

3,717

521

+65% (+70% @cc)

+42% (+45% @cc)

2,395

2,113

2,164

2,269

(+24%)

1,990

(+27%)

(+27%)

(+29%)

(+28%)

Cloud Revenue in €millions (yoy @cc)

Cloud Gross Profit in €millions (yoy @cc)

Q2 '22

Q3 '22

Q4 '22

Q1 '23

Q2 '23

All numbers are in € millions, non-IFRS unless otherwise stated, SAP continuing operations excl. Qualtrics

We deliver unique customer value with our best-of-suite offering

