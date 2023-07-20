For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement. From continuing and discontinued operations.

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

Financial Highlights1

Second Quarter 2023

Current cloud backlog grew by 21% to €11.54 billion and was up 25% at constant currencies. SAP S/4HANA current cloud backlog was up 65% to €3.72 billion and up 70% at constant currencies.

In the second quarter, cloud revenue was up 19% to €3.32 billion and up 22% at constant currencies. SAP S/4HANA cloud revenue was up 74% to €823 million and up 79% at constant currencies.

Software licenses revenue decreased by 26% to €316 million and was down 24% at constant currencies. Cloud and software revenue was up 5% to €6.50 billion and up 8% at constant currencies. Services revenue was up 4% to €1.05 billion and up 7% at constant currencies. Total revenue was up 5% to €7.55 billion and up 8% at constant currencies.

The share of more predictable revenue increased by 2 percentage points to 82% in the second quarter.

Supported by the successful completion of the next-generation cloud delivery program, cloud gross profit was up 20% (IFRS) to €2.36 billion, up 20% to €2.40 billion (non-IFRS), and up 24% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).

IFRS operating profit increased 28% to €1.36 billion. Non-IFRS operating profit was up 23% to €2.06 billion and up 28% at constant currencies. The increase was mainly driven by cloud revenue growth, finalization of the next generation cloud delivery program, as well as efficiency gains. In addition, operating profit in the second quarter of last year was negatively impacted by SAP's decision to wind down its business operations in Russia and Belarus. Beyond that, Q2 IFRS operating profit growth benefitted from the restructuring expenses we reported in Q2 last year. On the other hand, it was negatively affected by higher share-based compensation expenses primarily due to the share-price development over the second quarter of this year.

IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 15% to €0.62. Non-IFRS earnings per share (basic) increased 12% to €1.07. The effective tax rate was 33.8% (IFRS) and 30.4% (non-IFRS).

Free cash flow in the second quarter increased significantly to €604 million, driven by the strong expansion of operating profit and a reduction of payments for, amongst others, share-based compensation, capex and leasing. For the first six months, free cash flow was up 19% to €2.56 billion.

Completion of Qualtrics divestiture

On June 28, SAP announced the completion of the sale of its stake in Qualtrics at a price of US$18.15 in cash per share. The closing of the transaction contributed an after-tax gain on sale of approximately €3.2 billion (IFRS) and approximately €2.6 billion (Non-IFRS) to SAP's results. The cash inflow resulting from the purchase price was €7.1 billion (€6.4 billion net of

1 The Q2 2023 results were also impacted by other effects. For details, please refer to the disclosures on page 29 of this document.