Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 30 332 M 30 901 M 30 901 M Net income 2022 3 267 M 3 329 M 3 329 M Net Debt 2022 5 373 M 5 474 M 5 474 M P/E ratio 2022 33,1x Yield 2022 2,22% Capitalization 103 B 105 B 105 B EV / Sales 2022 3,58x EV / Sales 2023 3,24x Nbr of Employees 109 798 Free-Float 84,3% Chart SAP SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SAP SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 28 Last Close Price 88,14 € Average target price 114,92 € Spread / Average Target 30,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SAP SE -29.43% 105 104 ORACLE CORPORATION -16.76% 198 644 SERVICENOW INC. -29.09% 92 270 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. -12.87% 33 616 PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC. -20.28% 19 210 TRIMBLE, INC. -27.84% 16 132