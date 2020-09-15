Log in
SAP SE

SAP SE
SAP SE : DZ Bank remains Neutral

09/15/2020 | 05:53am EDT

DZ Bank's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 28 251 M 33 574 M 33 574 M
Net income 2020 4 536 M 5 391 M 5 391 M
Net Debt 2020 9 534 M 11 330 M 11 330 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 161 B 192 B 192 B
EV / Sales 2020 6,05x
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 101 379
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 148,82 €
Last Close Price 135,56 €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE12.67%191 697
ORACLE CORPORATION12.23%182 464
SERVICENOW INC.62.25%87 856
INTUIT INC.20.26%83 336
DOCUSIGN, INC.173.85%37 579
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.19.59%24 252
