SAP SE : DZ Bank remains Neutral

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 28 251 M 33 574 M 33 574 M Net income 2020 4 536 M 5 391 M 5 391 M Net Debt 2020 9 534 M 11 330 M 11 330 M P/E ratio 2020 34,9x Yield 2020 1,21% Capitalization 161 B 192 B 192 B EV / Sales 2020 6,05x EV / Sales 2021 5,52x Nbr of Employees 101 379 Free-Float 86,2% Chart SAP SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SAP SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 34 Average target price 148,82 € Last Close Price 135,56 € Spread / Highest target 32,8% Spread / Average Target 9,78% Spread / Lowest Target -41,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SAP SE 12.67% 191 697 ORACLE CORPORATION 12.23% 182 464 SERVICENOW INC. 62.25% 87 856 INTUIT INC. 20.26% 83 336 DOCUSIGN, INC. 173.85% 37 579 CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. 19.59% 24 252