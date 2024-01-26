|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|159.6 EUR
|-0.75%
|+7.07%
|+14.28%
|12:28pm
|SAP SE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|11:34am
|UBS raises target for SAP to 191 euros - 'Buy'
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+14.15%
|203 B $
|+9.08%
|316 B $
|+8.52%
|157 B $
|+11.46%
|57 482 M $
|+10.33%
|31 896 M $
|+0.89%
|29 480 M $
|-2.87%
|15 944 M $
|+0.51%
|15 073 M $
|-6.98%
|12 870 M $
|+5.08%
|12 739 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock SAP SE - Xetra
- News SAP SE
- SAP SE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating