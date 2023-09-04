SAP SE (Systeme Anwendungen Produkte) is the world's leader in the development and marketing of integrated software packages. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of software packages (85.9%): software for financial management, human resource management, customer relations, purchasing, etc. The group also provides maintenance services; - consulting (14.1%): mainly consulting and training services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (14.6%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (27.8%), the United States (35%), Americas (8%), Japan (4%) and Asia/Pacific (10.6%).

Sector Software