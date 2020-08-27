Log in
SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
08/27 04:58:02 am
141.87 EUR   -0.27%
SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/27/2020 | 04:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2020 / 10:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
139.1021 EUR 7058179.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
139.1021 EUR 7058179.66 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: UBS AG London Branch - Systematic Internaliser
MIC: UBSY


27.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62245  27.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
