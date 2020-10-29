SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
10/29/2020 | 06:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.10.2020 / 11:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 8,271,299 shares of SAP SE within the scope of a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63323  29.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

