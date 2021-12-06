SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.12.2021 / 21:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult. First name: Hasso Last name(s): Plattner Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE

b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 114.567 EUR 15774730.23 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 114.5670 EUR 15774730.2300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: UBS Europe SE - Systematic Internaliser MIC: UBSI

