  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/06 03:29:40 pm
116.86 EUR   +2.37%
03:08pSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:32aSAP : Why Green Hydrogen Just Might Be the Silver Bullet Against Climate Change
PU
09:22aSAP : A Vision of Innovation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/06/2021 | 03:08pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.12.2021 / 21:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
114.567 EUR 15774730.23 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
114.5670 EUR 15774730.2300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: UBS Europe SE - Systematic Internaliser
MIC: UBSI


06.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71419  06.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254621&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
Financials
Sales 2021 27 567 M 31 095 M 31 095 M
Net income 2021 4 839 M 5 458 M 5 458 M
Net Debt 2021 5 899 M 6 653 M 6 653 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 137 B 155 B 155 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 105 015
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 114,16 €
Average target price 137,44 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE6.47%152 004
ORACLE CORPORATION36.40%241 220
SERVICENOW, INC.11.39%122 006
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.29.86%35 530
HUBSPOT, INC.93.13%35 203
DOCUSIGN, INC.-39.23%26 575