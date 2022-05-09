Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  SAP SE
  News
  Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 05:34:16 am EDT
91.52 EUR   -0.14%
05:02aSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/06Warburg Pincus names SAP executive Khan senior tech adviser
RE
05/05SAP SE : Buy rating from UBS
MD
SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/09/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2022 / 10:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Rouven
Last name(s): Westphal

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
92.37 EUR 230925.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
92.3700 EUR 230925.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74753  09.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346731&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
