Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:45 2022-07-22 am EDT
90.74 EUR   +2.94%
06:43aSAP SE : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06:25aSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:24aSAP SE : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/22/2022 | 06:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.07.2022 / 12:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Bendiek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.06 EUR 45030.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
90.0600 EUR 45030.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: STUA


22.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77045  22.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SAP SE
06:43aSAP SE : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06:25aSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:24aSAP SE : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:21aSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:16aSAP SE : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02:13aSAP SE : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
02:10aSAP SE : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
07/21SAP SE : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
07/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
07/21TRANSCRIPT : SAP SE, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 332 M 30 901 M 30 901 M
Net income 2022 3 267 M 3 329 M 3 329 M
Net Debt 2022 5 373 M 5 474 M 5 474 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 103 B 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 109 798
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 88,14 €
Average target price 114,92 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-29.43%105 104
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.76%198 644
SERVICENOW INC.-29.09%92 270
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.87%33 616
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-20.28%19 210
TRIMBLE, INC.-27.84%16 132