SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/15/2022 | 11:32am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.09.2022 / 17:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Margret
Last name(s): Klein-Magar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
87.4906 EUR 2019.8605 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
87.4906 EUR 2019.8605 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78139  15.09.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
