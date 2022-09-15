SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.09.2022 / 17:29 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Margret
|Last name(s):
|Klein-Magar
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007164600
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares for the settlement of taxes and duties in connection with participation in the SAP employee participation programme ‘MOVE SAP’.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|87.4906 EUR
|2019.8605 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|87.4906 EUR
|2019.8605 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
