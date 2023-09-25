EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SAP SE
SAP SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

25.09.2023 / 11:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
22 Sep 2023 

4. Share-position
 Share-position in %total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation5.005 %1,228,504,232
Previous publication4.924 %/

5. Details
absolutein %
directindirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		directindirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
61,485,57805.005 %0 %


Language:English
1733473  25.09.2023 CET/CEST

