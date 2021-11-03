Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/03 11:01:30 am
127.75 EUR   +0.64%
10:44aSAP SE : Release according to Article -4-
DJ
10:44aSAP SE : Release according to Article -3-
DJ
10:44aSAP SE : Release according to Article -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP SE: Release according to Article -4-

11/03/2021 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 03 Nov 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SAP SE 
              Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 
              69190 Walldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.sap.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1245852 2021-11-03

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245852&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)

All news about SAP SE
10:44aSAP SE : Release according to Article -4-
DJ
10:44aSAP SE : Release according to Article -3-
DJ
10:44aSAP SE : Release according to Article -2-
DJ
10:44aSAP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tra..
DJ
08:25aBECOMING AN INTELLIGENT, SUSTAINABLE : Why Adoption Matters
PU
07:35aSAP Accelerates Its Move to an Emission-Free Car Fleet, Doubling Down on Sustainability..
PU
07:25aWhat's Behind SAP's New Mobile Experience
PU
06:34aBinge-Worthy Digital Corporate Learning Programs
PU
11/02SAP SUSTAINABILITY RESEARCH : Leadership Is Required to Meet the Moment
PU
11/02How to Build a Data-Driven Business
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 569 M 31 946 M 31 946 M
Net income 2021 4 839 M 5 607 M 5 607 M
Net Debt 2021 5 701 M 6 606 M 6 606 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 150 B 173 B 174 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,64x
EV / Sales 2022 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 105 015
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 126,94 €
Average target price 138,88 €
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE18.39%173 446
ORACLE CORPORATION45.90%258 005
SERVICENOW, INC.24.74%135 711
DOCUSIGN, INC.26.79%54 680
HUBSPOT, INC.98.60%37 777
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.52%37 398