SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - Correction of 1st interim notification
Walldorf, February 9, 2022
In the time period from February 1, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022 a number of 504,546 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Daily weighted average price (?)
|Aggregated volume (?)*
|2022-02-01
|124,850
|112.13
|13,999,867.48
|2022-02-02
|124,305
|112.63
|13,999,912.78
|2022-02-03
|127,138
|110.12
|13,999,940.72
|2022-02-04
|128,253
|109.16
|13,999,982.05
|Total
|504,546
|110.99
|55,999,703.03
* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 4, 2022 amounts to 504,546 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board