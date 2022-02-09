Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  SAP SE
  News
  Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

02/09/2022 | 10:40am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back - Correction
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

09.02.2022 / 16:39
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - Correction of 1st interim notification

Walldorf, February 9, 2022

In the time period from February 1, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022 a number of 504,546 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?)*
2022-02-01 124,850 112.13 13,999,867.48
2022-02-02 124,305 112.63 13,999,912.78
2022-02-03 127,138 110.12 13,999,940.72
2022-02-04 128,253 109.16 13,999,982.05
Total 504,546 110.99 55,999,703.03
 


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 4, 2022 amounts to 504,546 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board


09.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1278725  09.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278725&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
