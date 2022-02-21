Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/21 05:05:27 am
102.89 EUR   +0.62%
04:44aSAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/18THE TAKE : Understanding Chip Market Dynamics
PU
02/18SUPERPOWER SUMMIT : Tech Giants Join Forces in Manufacturing Industry Rescue
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

02/21/2022 | 04:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

21.02.2022 / 10:42
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, February 21, 2022

In the time period from February 14, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022 a number of 1,133,119 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?)*
2022-02-14 300,000 104.36 31,309,410.00
2022-02-15 150,000 105.87 15,880,455.00
2022-02-16 163,000 105.74 17,236,386.10
2022-02-17 160,300 105.23 16,868,160.61
2022-02-18 359,819 103.74 37,328,054.84
Total 1,133,119 104.99 118,622,466.55
 


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 18, 2022 amounts to 2,293,843 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board


21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1284555  21.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SAP SE
04:44aSAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/18THE TAKE : Understanding Chip Market Dynamics
PU
02/18SUPERPOWER SUMMIT : Tech Giants Join Forces in Manufacturing Industry Rescue
PU
02/17WORKFORCE TRENDS 2022 : How Companies Are Building Digital Dream Teams
PU
02/16THE TAKE : Sticky Pump Prices Could Push Alternative Energy
PU
02/16SAP : Why Sustainability Matters for the Insurance Industry
PU
02/16SAP, BearingPoint Collaborating on Development of Carbon Footprint Management Technolog..
MT
02/16SAP Teams Up With BearingPoint to Develop Zero-Emissions Services
MT
02/16SAP SE and BearingPoint Partner on the Race to Zero Emissions
CI
02/15CLOUD SUCCESS SERVICES : Our Name Is Our Mission
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 629 M 31 312 M 31 312 M
Net income 2021 5 290 M 5 996 M 5 996 M
Net Debt 2021 6 170 M 6 993 M 6 993 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 120 B 137 B 137 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 107 415
Free-Float -
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 102,26 €
Average target price 134,54 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-18.13%136 522
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.49%199 135
SERVICENOW INC.-14.34%111 202
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.28%34 231
HUBSPOT, INC.-24.51%23 670
DOCUSIGN, INC.-27.60%21 822