SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 3rd interim notification
Walldorf, February 21, 2022
In the time period from February 14, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022 a number of 1,133,119 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Daily weighted average price (?)
|Aggregated volume (?)*
|2022-02-14
|300,000
|104.36
|31,309,410.00
|2022-02-15
|150,000
|105.87
|15,880,455.00
|2022-02-16
|163,000
|105.74
|17,236,386.10
|2022-02-17
|160,300
|105.23
|16,868,160.61
|2022-02-18
|359,819
|103.74
|37,328,054.84
|Total
|1,133,119
|104.99
|118,622,466.55
* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 18, 2022 amounts to 2,293,843 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board