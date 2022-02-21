SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, February 21, 2022

In the time period from February 14, 2022 until and including February 18, 2022 a number of 1,133,119 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?)* 2022-02-14 300,000 104.36 31,309,410.00 2022-02-15 150,000 105.87 15,880,455.00 2022-02-16 163,000 105.74 17,236,386.10 2022-02-17 160,300 105.23 16,868,160.61 2022-02-18 359,819 103.74 37,328,054.84 Total 1,133,119 104.99 118,622,466.55



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 18, 2022 amounts to 2,293,843 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board