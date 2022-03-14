Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

03/14/2022 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2022 / 11:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 6th interim notification

Walldorf, March 14, 2022

In the time period from March 7, 2022 until and including March 11, 2022 a number of 223,061 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?)*
2022-03-07 160,532 96.48 15,487,613.66
2022-03-08 62,529 97.08 6,070,252.79
2022-03-09 0 0.00 0.00
2022-03-10 0 0.00 0.00
2022-03-11 0 0.00 0.00
Total 223,061 96.78 21,557,866.45
 


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 11, 2022 amounts to 5,680,250 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board


14.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1301555  14.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1301555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SAP SE
06:11aSAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/13Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia
RE
03/12SAP : How Technology Tunes Coldplay's Eco-Friendly Tour to Hit the Right Note
PU
03/11SAP : An Equitable Path to a Sustainable Future
PU
03/10Oracle quarterly revenue in line with expectations
RE
03/10SAP : Positioned as a Leader in U.S. and European IT Training by IDC MarketScape
PU
03/10SAP SE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/10SAP : Completes Acquisition of Taulia
PU
03/10SAP SE completed the acquisition of an unknown majority stake in Taulia Inc.
CI
03/09SAP Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 736 M 32 555 M 32 555 M
Net income 2022 3 657 M 4 003 M 4 003 M
Net Debt 2022 3 055 M 3 345 M 3 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 117 B 128 B 128 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 107 415
Free-Float -
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 99,58 €
Average target price 134,54 €
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-20.27%127 963
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.77%207 636
SERVICENOW INC.-21.10%102 430
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.74%34 132
HUBSPOT, INC.-37.05%19 739
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-26.97%18 258