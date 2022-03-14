SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 6th interim notification

Walldorf, March 14, 2022

In the time period from March 7, 2022 until and including March 11, 2022 a number of 223,061 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?)* 2022-03-07 160,532 96.48 15,487,613.66 2022-03-08 62,529 97.08 6,070,252.79 2022-03-09 0 0.00 0.00 2022-03-10 0 0.00 0.00 2022-03-11 0 0.00 0.00 Total 223,061 96.78 21,557,866.45



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 11, 2022 amounts to 5,680,250 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board