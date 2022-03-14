SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 6th interim notification
Walldorf, March 14, 2022
In the time period from March 7, 2022 until and including March 11, 2022 a number of 223,061 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Daily weighted average price (?)
|Aggregated volume (?)*
|2022-03-07
|160,532
|96.48
|15,487,613.66
|2022-03-08
|62,529
|97.08
|6,070,252.79
|2022-03-09
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2022-03-10
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2022-03-11
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|Total
|223,061
|96.78
|21,557,866.45
* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 11, 2022 amounts to 5,680,250 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board