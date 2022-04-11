SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 7th interim notification
Walldorf, April 11, 2022
In the time period from April 4, 2022 until and including April 8, 2022 a number of 18,585 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Daily weighted average price (?)
|Aggregated volume (?)*
|2022-04-04
|18,585
|98.62
|1,832,821.11
|2022-04-05
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2022-04-06
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2022-04-07
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2022-04-08
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|Total
|18,585
|98.62
|1,832,821.11
* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 8, 2022 amounts to 5,698,835 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board