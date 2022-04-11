Log in
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 05:04:36 am EDT
99.05 EUR   -1.37%
SAP : Launches Recruitment Program to Match Refugees from Ukraine with Job Opportunities
PU
SAP : How Retailers Can Trigger Sustainability Growth before Reaching Their Tipping Point
PU
Credit Suisse Initiates SAP at Outperform, Says Inflection in Financials Imminent
MT
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

04/11/2022 | 04:38am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

11.04.2022 / 10:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 7th interim notification

Walldorf, April 11, 2022

In the time period from April 4, 2022 until and including April 8, 2022 a number of 18,585 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?)*
2022-04-04 18,585 98.62 1,832,821.11
2022-04-05 0 0.00 0.00
2022-04-06 0 0.00 0.00
2022-04-07 0 0.00 0.00
2022-04-08 0 0.00 0.00
Total 18,585 98.62 1,832,821.11
 


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 8, 2022 amounts to 5,698,835 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board


11.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1324957  11.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324957&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
