Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 09:36:14 am EDT
96.23 EUR   -1.37%
09:21aSAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/29SAP : Companies Across North America Turning to SAP for Cloud Transformation
PU
04/27SAP : Sustainable AI Turns Small Data into Huge Results for Manufacturers and Researchers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

05/02/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

02.05.2022 / 15:19
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 10th interim notification

Walldorf, May 2, 2022

In the time period from April 25, 2022 until and including April 29, 2022 a number of 2,119,362 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (?) Aggregated volume (?)*
2022-04-25 306,521 95.49 29,270,824.42
2022-04-26 256,514 95.30 24,445,476.38
2022-04-27 680,000 94.83 64,485,624.00
2022-04-28 690,000 96.07 66,288,783.00
2022-04-29 186,327 98.02 18,263,772.54
Total 2,119,362 95.94 202,754,480.34
 


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 29, 2022 amounts to 10,004,763 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board


02.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1341297  02.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341297&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about SAP SE
09:21aSAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/29SAP : Companies Across North America Turning to SAP for Cloud Transformation
PU
04/27SAP : Sustainable AI Turns Small Data into Huge Results for Manufacturers and Researchers
PU
04/26SAP : Material Traceability Accelerates Sustainability in the Automotive Industry
PU
04/26SAP : Guided Sourcing Capability for SAP Ariba Sourcing Gives eSourcing a Modern Makeover
PU
04/26SAP SE : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
04/26SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/25SAP : Announces Q1 2022 Results With Continued Cloud Momentum - Form 6-K
PU
04/25SAP SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/25SAP SE Re-Affirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 078 M 31 698 M 31 698 M
Net income 2022 3 442 M 3 628 M 3 628 M
Net Debt 2022 4 088 M 4 308 M 4 308 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 114 B 121 B 121 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 109 798
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 97,56 €
Average target price 124,74 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-21.89%120 564
ORACLE CORPORATION-15.84%195 843
SERVICENOW INC.-26.35%95 840
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-13.85%33 432
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-5.82%21 971
HUBSPOT, INC.-42.44%18 109