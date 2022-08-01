SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. A) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 (1) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Walldorf, 01 August 2022

The share buy-back programme announced by SAP SE in a press release dated 21 July 2022 will be carried out from 01 August 2022 (earliest possible purchase date). In the period until at the latest 21 December 2022 (latest possible purchase date), shares in the Company shall be acquired via the stock exchange at total acquisition costs of up to 500 million € (without incidental acquisition costs). Based on the closing price in the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt stock exchange as of 29 July 2022, of 90.68 €, this would be up to 5,513.895 shares and approximately 0.45% of the share capital. The share buy-back shall be carried out exclusively via the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt stock exchange.

With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board thereby makes use of the authorization granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 17 May 2018. Pursuant to the authorization, SAP SE is authorized to acquire until the expiry of 16 May 2023 shares in the Company representing a pro rata amount of capital stock of up to € 120 million in aggregate, with the proviso that the shares purchased under the authorization, together with any other shares in the Company which were previously acquired and are still held by the Company or which are attributable to the Company pursuant to Section 71d and Section 71e AktG, at no time account for more than 10% of the Company's capital stock. Accordingly, the maximum number of shares which SAP may acquire under the existing authorization amounts to 63,920,768 shares. The authorization of 17 May 2018 may be exercised once or several times, in whole or in part.

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 17 May 2018, in the event that the acquisition is effected on the stock exchange, the purchase price for the acquisition per share (exclusive of any ancillary costs) must not exceed the average trading price of the share on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the three trading days preceding the date of acquisition of the shares, calculated on the basis of the arithmetic mean of the closing auction prices of the SAP share in the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (or any electronic trading system replacing the XETRA trading system), by more than 10% or fall below this price by more than 20%.

In addition, the mandated bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016 (hereafter: EU-R 2016/1052). Correspondingly, no purchase price will be paid which exceeds the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. Furthermore, the purchases will not on any trading day account for more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out, provided that the average daily volume will be based on the average daily volume traded in the shares during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase. Purchase orders will only be placed while trading is ongoing and not in any auction phases, and any orders existing at the beginning of an auction phase will not be modified during this phase.

The Company may use the repurchased shares for all purposes which are in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 17 May 2018; it intends, however, to use the shares primarily for share-based employee participation programmes.

The share buy-back will be implemented in compliance with the requirements of Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 (hereafter: MAR) in connection with the provisions of EU-R 2016/1052, except for the limitation to one of the purposes named in Article 5 (2) MAR.

The share buy-back will be carried out by involving an independent bank acting as principal for the Company’s account. The bank must carry out the acquisition of the Company’s shares in accordance with the regulations specified above and comply with the provisions of the authorization of the general meeting of shareholders of SAP SE dated 17 May 2018.

The bank will make its decisions concerning the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of, and without being influenced by, the Company. This is without prejudice to the Company’s rights of early termination of the bank’s mandate and/or transferring the mandate to one or more other banks.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements, the share bay-back may at any time be terminated, suspended or resumed, as the case may be.

All transactions under the share buy-back programme will be adequately disclosed in accordance with the requirements of Article 2 (2) and (3) of EU-R 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh trading day after the day of execution in detailed as well as in aggregated form. In addition, pursuant to Article 2 (3) of EU-R 2016/1052, the Company will publish the transactions on its Website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back) and ensure that the information will be publicly available for at least five years from the day of the disclosure.

SAP SE

The Executive Board