    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:51 2022-08-09 am EDT
92.02 EUR   -1.17%
09:40aSAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/04SAP SE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
08/01SAP Starts EUR500 Million Buyback Program
DJ
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

08/09/2022 | 09:40am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

09.08.2022 / 15:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 1st interim notification

Walldorf, August 9, 2022

In the time period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022, a number of 490,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2022-08-01 80,000 91.49 7,319,024.00
2022-08-02 105,000 89.64 9,412,264.05
2022-08-03 105,000 90.90 9,545,002.11
2022-08-04 90,000 93.14 8,382,518.64
2022-08-05 110,000 92.73 10,200,838.01
Total 490,000 91.55 44,859,646.81


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to 490,000 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


09.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1416607  09.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1416607&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
