  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
02:03 2022-08-23 pm EDT
88.15 EUR   -1.16%
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

08/23/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

23.08.2022 / 18:52
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, August 23, 2022

In the time period from August 15, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022, a number of 560,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2022-08-15 105,000 92.96 9,760,798.53
2022-08-16 100,000 92.63 9,263,227.50
2022-08-17 140,000 91.77 12,848,308.20
2022-08-18 135,000 91.23 12,315,708.99
2022-08-19 80,000 91.47 7,317,420.64
Total 560,000 92.01 51,505,463.86


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 19, 2022 amounts to 1,543,510 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


23.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1426615  23.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426615&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
