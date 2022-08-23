SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 3rd interim notification
Walldorf, August 23, 2022
In the time period from August 15, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022, a number of 560,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Daily weighted average price (€)
|Aggregated volume (€)*
|2022-08-15
|105,000
|92.96
|9,760,798.53
|2022-08-16
|100,000
|92.63
|9,263,227.50
|2022-08-17
|140,000
|91.77
|12,848,308.20
|2022-08-18
|135,000
|91.23
|12,315,708.99
|2022-08-19
|80,000
|91.47
|7,317,420.64
|Total
|560,000
|92.01
|51,505,463.86
* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 19, 2022 amounts to 1,543,510 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board