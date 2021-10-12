Log in
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/12 03:58:29 pm
116.6 EUR   -0.46%
SAP : Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Q3 2021
PU
SAP SE : SAP Announces Preliminary -2-
DJ
SAP SE : SAP Announces Preliminary Results for Q3 2021
DJ
SAP SE: SAP Announces Preliminary -2-

10/12/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. (c) 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or for any purpose without the express permission of SAP SE. The information contained herein may be changed without prior notice. Some software products marketed by SAP SE and its distributors contain proprietary software components of other software vendors. National product specifications may vary. These materials are provided by SAP SE and its affiliated companies ('SAP Group') for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind, and SAP Group shall not be liable for errors or omissions with respect to the materials. The only warranties for SAP Group products and services are those that are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services, if any. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see www.sap.com/about/legal/copyright.html for additional trademark information and notice.

12-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      SAP SE 
              Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 
              69190 Walldorf 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)6227 - 74 74 74 
Fax:          +49 (0)6227 - 75 75 75 
E-mail:       investor@sap.com 
Internet:     www.sap.com 
ISIN:         DE0007164600 
WKN:          716460 
Indices:      DAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE 
EQS News ID:  1240314 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
1240314 12-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240314&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2021 17:38 ET (21:38 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 27 419 M 31 612 M 31 612 M
Net income 2021 4 484 M 5 169 M 5 169 M
Net Debt 2021 5 948 M 6 857 M 6 857 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 138 B 159 B 159 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 103 876
Free-Float 84,9%
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 116,94 €
Average target price 134,09 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE9.07%159 907
ORACLE CORPORATION45.91%260 493
SERVICENOW, INC.11.89%122 021
DOCUSIGN, INC.17.63%51 442
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.11%35 451
HUBSPOT, INC.72.21%32 091