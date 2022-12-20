Advanced search
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:23 2022-12-20 am EST
97.79 EUR   -1.11%
12/19SAP SE : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12/14SAP SE : Bryan Garnier gives a Buy rating
MD
12/14SAP-New Survey Finds Digital Marketplaces Are the Future of Commerce
AQ
SAP SE : UBS remains its Buy rating

12/20/2022 | 02:11am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 120.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 886 M 32 767 M 32 767 M
Net income 2022 2 760 M 2 928 M 2 928 M
Net Debt 2022 5 348 M 5 674 M 5 674 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 115 B 122 B 122 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 112 632
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 98,89 €
Average target price 113,78 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-20.82%122 203
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.69%214 568
SERVICENOW INC.-39.24%79 511
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.74%32 783
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-25.43%18 020
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION36.19%14 751