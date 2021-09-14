Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  SAP SE
  News
  Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/14 03:39:12 am
122.05 EUR   -0.53%
03:26aSAP SE english
DJ
09/13SAP : Transforming UK Infrastructure Projects with SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Analytics Cloud
PU
09/13SAP : Setting Our Minds to Being Kind
PU
SAP SE english

09/14/2021 | 03:26am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.09.2021 / 09:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Prof. Dr. h.c. mult. 
 
 First name:   Hasso 
 
 Last name(s): Plattner 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SAP SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0007164600 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Share sale program: The notifying party concluded an agreement with a bank acting as commissionary about the disposal 
 of up to 167,630 SAP shares in total. The sales will be carried out during the period from 13 September 2021 until 31 
 December 2022 at the latest, with a total of up to 60,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 30 
 December 2021, a total of up to 90,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 31 March 2022, a total of 
 up to 120,000 SAP shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 30 June 2022, and a total of up to 150,000 SAP 
 shares to be sold via the stock exchange until 30 September 2022. The bank may determine in its free discretion the 
 times of the sales, the daily numbers of shares, and the relevant sales prices of the SAP shares. The average target 
 price, however, is the average volume-weighted XETRA order book price during the sales period. The bank shall not 
 offer the SAP shares for sale, unless a minimum price of EUR 120 per share is achieved. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-13; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SAP SE 
              Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16 
              69190 Walldorf 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.sap.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70159 14.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2021 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

