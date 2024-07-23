By Najat Kantouar

SAP shares rose after the company reported market-beating revenue for the second quarter, boosted by continued strong cloud services momentum.

At 0740 GMT, shares were up EUR11.06, or 6.1%, at EUR194.76. Year-to-date, shares have risen 40%.

The German business-software company said overnight Monday that revenue for the period rose to 8.29 billion euros ($9.02 billion) on a non-IFRS basis from EUR7.55 billion for the same period a year earlier, beating a consensus of EUR8.25 billion taken from the company's website.

Cloud revenue was up 25% to EUR4.15 billion from EUR3.32 billion, while cloud and software-license revenue increased to EUR7.175 billion.

Profit after tax declined to EUR1.28 billion from EUR2.44 billion. Operating profit--closely watched for software companies--rose to EUR1.94 billion from EUR1.46 billion. Analysts had forecast an operating profit of EUR1.81 billion, according to a non-IFRS consensus provided by the company.

SAP, like other European software companies, presents its figures as two sets of numbers. One set is based on the International Financial Reporting Standards, an international accounting method that seeks to provide a global reporting standard, though analysts and investors tend to follow SAP's non-IFRS numbers.

Looking ahead, SAP still expects full-year non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies of between EUR7.6 billion and EUR7.9 billion, cloud revenue at constant currencies between EUR17 billion and EUR17.3 billion and free cash flow of roughly EUR3.5 billion.

Write to Najat Kantouar at najat.kantouar@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-24 0410ET