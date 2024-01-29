SAP : Stifel raises its target price
The broker points to accelerating growth in the cloud at +25%, driven by S/4HANA and BTP, which together accounted for around 45% of SAP's cloud revenues, climbing by 46% and 61% respectively.
Elsewhere, growth in CCB and TCB accelerated to +27% and +39% respectively, reinforcing our confidence in the medium-term growth momentum of over 20% for SAP Cloud", continues Stifel.
