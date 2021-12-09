Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP : Takes Top Spots in Leading Sustainability Rankings

12/09/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALLDORF- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it was recognized as a leader in environmental transparency and action by CDP, an international organization that is viewed as the gold standard of environmental reporting. SAP made it to CDP's A List again, consolidating last year's result.

The rating comes only weeks after SAP was named the software industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 15th consecutive year and signifies SAP as an environmental, social and governance front-runner.

"We remain firmly committed to leading by example in our efforts to run our business sustainably and report our progress," said Luka Mucic, CFO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, responsible for SAP's sustainability efforts. "Equally important is that we share our knowledge with our customers and enable them to achieve their own climate goals with our growing portfolio of sustainability solutions."

SAP offers a range of enterprise software applications and technologies to help companies operate more sustainably.

The SAP Product Footprint Management solution has been available since September. It enables organizations to combat climate change by capturing the environmental footprint of products across the value chain.

Last month, SAP added SAP Responsible Design and Production, a solution that helps companies gain better visibility into material flows through their business processes including tracking and complying with rapidly changing regulations, especially those concerning product packaging and plastics.

Soon, the SAP Sustainability Control Tower will be available. The solution will integrate top-line and bottom-line management with an added dimension: a "green line" for integrated environmental and social sustainability insights, decision-making and reporting.

To learn more, check out SAP solutions for sustainability.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:
Harro ten Wolde, +49 151 5517 6501, harro.ten.wolde@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAP SE
03:12aSAP : Takes Top Spots in Leading Sustainability Rankings
PU
03:12aSAP : Achieves Top Scores in Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Carbon Disclosure Project
PU
12/08SAP : Study Finds Procurement Is Vital to Manage Supply Chain Disruptions
PU
12/08SAP : Going Beyond the Beyond Single-Use Plastics Project
PU
12/08THE INNOVATION CHALLENGE : How to Make the Extraordinary Happen
PU
12/08SAP SE : Morgan Stanley remains its Buy rating
MD
12/072021 HASSO PLATTNER FOUNDERS' AWARD : Products and Technology
PU
12/07DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION : The Importance of New Technology and the Human Factor
PU
12/07SAP : Can Artificial Intelligence Take the Guesswork Out of the Customer Journey?
PU
12/06SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 567 M 31 242 M 31 242 M
Net income 2021 4 839 M 5 484 M 5 484 M
Net Debt 2021 5 899 M 6 685 M 6 685 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 140 B 158 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 105 015
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 118,34 €
Average target price 137,59 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE10.37%158 213
ORACLE CORPORATION37.49%243 134
SERVICENOW, INC.20.96%132 493
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.79%36 786
HUBSPOT, INC.96.37%36 783
DOCUSIGN, INC.-30.84%30 422