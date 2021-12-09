SAP : Takes Top Spots in Leading Sustainability Rankings

WALLDORF- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it was recognized as a leader in environmental transparency and action by CDP, an international organization that is viewed as the gold standard of environmental reporting. SAP made it to CDP's A List again, consolidating last year's result.

The rating comes only weeks after SAP was named the software industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the 15th consecutive year and signifies SAP as an environmental, social and governance front-runner.

"We remain firmly committed to leading by example in our efforts to run our business sustainably and report our progress," said Luka Mucic, CFO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, responsible for SAP's sustainability efforts. "Equally important is that we share our knowledge with our customers and enable them to achieve their own climate goals with our growing portfolio of sustainability solutions."

SAP offers a range of enterprise software applications and technologies to help companies operate more sustainably.

The SAP Product Footprint Management solution has been available since September. It enables organizations to combat climate change by capturing the environmental footprint of products across the value chain.

Last month, SAP added SAP Responsible Design and Production, a solution that helps companies gain better visibility into material flows through their business processes including tracking and complying with rapidly changing regulations, especially those concerning product packaging and plastics.

Soon, the SAP Sustainability Control Tower will be available. The solution will integrate top-line and bottom-line management with an added dimension: a "green line" for integrated environmental and social sustainability insights, decision-making and reporting.

To learn more, check out SAP solutions for sustainability.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Harro ten Wolde, +49 151 5517 6501, harro.ten.wolde@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.