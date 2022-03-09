Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 02:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAP SE Sponsored ADR (SAP) is currently at $111.80, up $5.60 or 5.27%


--On pace for largest percent increase since April 9, 2020, when it rose 5.56%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.51% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 14, 2021, when it rose 7.73%

--Down 0.69% month-to-date

--Down 20.2% year-to-date

--Down 33.85% from its all-time closing high of $169.02 on Sept. 2, 2020

--Down 11.22% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $125.93

--Down 25.56% from its 52-week closing high of $150.20 on July 14, 2021

--Up 6.51% from its 52-week closing low of $104.97 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as high as $112.94

--Up 6.34% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 6.45%


All data as of 2:30:00 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1448ET

All news about SAP SE
02:49pSAP Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08Explainer-Will Big Tech cloud companies cut off Russia?
RE
03/08INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY : Empowering a Sustainable Future
PU
03/07These companies have cut their ties with Russia
03/07SAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/04SAP : IoT Saves Lives in Hazardous Work Environments
PU
03/03Accenture To Close Operations In Russia
MT
03/03Accenture to suspend business in Russia
RE
03/03SAP : Compensation Report 2021
PU
03/03SAP : Integrated Report 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 732 M 32 940 M 32 940 M
Net income 2022 3 657 M 4 051 M 4 051 M
Net Debt 2022 3 055 M 3 385 M 3 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 119 B 132 B 132 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 107 415
Free-Float -
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 96,39 €
Average target price 134,54 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-22.83%123 203
ORACLE CORPORATION-15.92%195 824
SERVICENOW INC.-20.17%103 640
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.52%33 730
HUBSPOT, INC.-37.08%19 728
DOCUSIGN, INC.-39.61%18 201