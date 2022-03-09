SAP Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

SAP SE Sponsored ADR (SAP) is currently at $111.80, up $5.60 or 5.27%

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 9, 2020, when it rose 5.56%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 6.51% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 14, 2021, when it rose 7.73%

--Down 0.69% month-to-date

--Down 20.2% year-to-date

--Down 33.85% from its all-time closing high of $169.02 on Sept. 2, 2020

--Down 11.22% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2021), when it closed at $125.93

--Down 25.56% from its 52-week closing high of $150.20 on July 14, 2021

--Up 6.51% from its 52-week closing low of $104.97 on March 7, 2022

--Traded as high as $112.94

--Up 6.34% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 26, 2020, when it rose as much as 6.45%

All data as of 2:30:00 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1448ET