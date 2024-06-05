WALLDORF/TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Europe's largest software manufacturer SAP intends to expand its business process analysis offering with the acquisition of Israeli provider WalkMe. SAP intends to pay 1.5 billion US dollars in cash (1.38 billion euros) for the deal, the Walldorf-based company announced on Wednesday. The software is designed to enable users to execute workflows seamlessly across any number of applications. Specifically, SAP is offering 14 US dollars per share, and WalkMe's Executive Board has reportedly approved the deal. The offer price represents a premium of 45 percent over WalkMe's closing share price the previous evening in New York.

The new business unit expands SAP's own Signavio and LeanIX offerings, which are designed to help customers transform their IT. "With the acquisition of WalkMe, we are significantly strengthening support for our end users and helping them to quickly adopt new solutions and features so that our customers can maximize the value of their IT investments," said SAP CEO Christian Klein, according to the press release.