SAP board member sees AI as accelerator for change in the world of work

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Artificial intelligence will have a huge impact on everyday working life in the future, according to SAP human resources chief Sabine Bendiek. "Digital technologies will massively change jobs in quite a few places, and artificial intelligence is additionally a real accelerator in that regard for me," the software company's executive told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

AI can make an enormous contribution to productivity and support people, she added. AI has the potential to make things much easier, she said. For example, extremely repetitive tasks could be taken over by an AI. "Our employees can then really focus on using what makes humans so strong: creativity and the ability to evaluate results with a different perspective and implement them accordingly."

Bendiek does not see the danger of AI eliminating many jobs completely. Jobs are changing and many new jobs are being created as well, he said. "We see a shift in skills as a result, and therefore, of course, the need for how we equip our employees and customers with these skills in the future." Given the skills shortage, particularly in digital, AI could also help to better cushion the ever-increasing demand for digital skills with the right mix of people and machines, he said.

The main focus now, he said, is to further automate the business processes of SAP's customers with AI and increase the quality of decisions. SAP is using AI in human resources, for example, in the form of a chatbot. According to Bendiek, this chatbot accepted around 42,000 inquiries from employees last year and clarified them independently. These are classic questions from employees looking for information, for example about benefits, vacation or SAP's flexible working model.

To further develop AI applications within the company, SAP is also taking a close look at the popular AI text robot ChatGPT from the Californian start-up Open AI, for example. "We think there's a lot of potential there for us," Bendiek said. SAP is also testing various use cases with Heidelberg-based AI startup Aleph Alpha. "We'll then evaluate how exciting this actually is, including for potential partnerships."/rwi/DP/he