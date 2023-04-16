Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:58 2023-04-14 am EDT
115.96 EUR    0.00%
08:18aSAP board member sees AI as accelerator for change in the world of work
DP
04/13Sap Pinnacle Awards : 2023 Finalists and Winners Announced
AQ
04/13Hexagon's Chief Marketing Officer to Depart; Successor Named
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP board member sees AI as accelerator for change in the world of work

04/16/2023 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Artificial intelligence will have a huge impact on everyday working life in the future, according to SAP human resources chief Sabine Bendiek. "Digital technologies will massively change jobs in quite a few places, and artificial intelligence is additionally a real accelerator in that regard for me," the software company's executive told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

AI can make an enormous contribution to productivity and support people, she added. AI has the potential to make things much easier, she said. For example, extremely repetitive tasks could be taken over by an AI. "Our employees can then really focus on using what makes humans so strong: creativity and the ability to evaluate results with a different perspective and implement them accordingly."

Bendiek does not see the danger of AI eliminating many jobs completely. Jobs are changing and many new jobs are being created as well, he said. "We see a shift in skills as a result, and therefore, of course, the need for how we equip our employees and customers with these skills in the future." Given the skills shortage, particularly in digital, AI could also help to better cushion the ever-increasing demand for digital skills with the right mix of people and machines, he said.

The main focus now, he said, is to further automate the business processes of SAP's customers with AI and increase the quality of decisions. SAP is using AI in human resources, for example, in the form of a chatbot. According to Bendiek, this chatbot accepted around 42,000 inquiries from employees last year and clarified them independently. These are classic questions from employees looking for information, for example about benefits, vacation or SAP's flexible working model.

To further develop AI applications within the company, SAP is also taking a close look at the popular AI text robot ChatGPT from the Californian start-up Open AI, for example. "We think there's a lot of potential there for us," Bendiek said. SAP is also testing various use cases with Heidelberg-based AI startup Aleph Alpha. "We'll then evaluate how exciting this actually is, including for potential partnerships."/rwi/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about SAP SE
08:18aSAP board member sees AI as accelerator for change in the world of work
DP
04/13Sap Pinnacle Awards : 2023 Finalists and Winners Announced
AQ
04/13Hexagon's Chief Marketing Officer to Depart; Successor Named
MT
04/12Hannover Messe 2023 : SAP Generates New Data-Driven Insights for Resilient Manufacturing
AQ
04/12Hannover Messe to promote climate-neutral production
DP
04/12SAP SE : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/12SAP SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/06FourKites Appoints New President Rocky Subramanian to Accelerate Global Expansion
AQ
04/06SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
04/05SAP SE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32 331 M 35 536 M 35 536 M
Net income 2023 4 053 M 4 455 M 4 455 M
Net Debt 2023 2 476 M 2 721 M 2 721 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 135 B 149 B 149 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
EV / Sales 2024 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 111 961
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 115,96 €
Average target price 119,92 €
Spread / Average Target 3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief People & Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE20.30%148 757
ORACLE CORPORATION16.90%258 398
SERVICENOW, INC.19.25%94 338
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.56%42 058
HUBSPOT, INC.46.30%20 557
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION16.62%17 560
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer