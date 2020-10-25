Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : cuts 2020, mid-term guidance due to COVID-19 hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 03:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf

BERLIN (Reuters) - SAP cut its guidance for 2020 and for the medium term on Sunday, saying the reimposition of coronavirus lockdowns had hit its business while hard-hit industries would now take longer than expected to recover.

The German business software group, a leader in enterprise applications ranging from finance to supply-chain management, said in an ad hoc filing that its earlier forecast that opening economies would revive demand now no longer held.

"While SAP continues to see robust interest in its solutions to drive digital transformation as customers look to emerge from the crisis with more resilience and agility, lockdowns have been recently re-introduced in some regions and demand recovery has been more muted than expected," SAP said.

In particular, SAP added, it no longer anticipates a meaningful recovery in Concur, its business travel and expenses expenses application, for the remainder of this year.

SAP, headquartered in the southwestern town of Walldorf, now expects adjusted total revenue this year at 27.2 billion euros to 27.8 billion euros ($32.24-$32.95 billion), at constant currency, down from an earlier range of 27.8-28.5 billion euros.

Adjusted operating profit, also at constant currency, is now seen at between 8.1 and 8.5 billion euros. The earlier range had been 8.1-8.7 billion euros.

SAP had been due to publish third-quarter results on Monday morning but rushed them out on Sunday evening, as is required under German stock exchange rules requiring companies to publish guidance changes as quickly as possible.

($1 = 0.8437 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAP SE
03:41pSAP : Cuts 2020 Profit, Sales Outlook on Weaker Cloud Performance
DJ
03:39pSAP : cuts 2020, mid-term guidance due to COVID-19 hit
RE
02:50pSAP : Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition – Accelerates Transition ..
PU
02:25pSAP SE : Updates 2020 Outlook and Mid-Term Ambition - Accelerates Transition to ..
EQ
10/23SAP : and Partners Expand Industry Cloud Portfolio to Retail, Professional Servi..
AQ
10/21SAP SE : quaterly earnings release
10/21SINCH : UK Competition Regulator Won't Refer Sinch-SAP Deal to Phase 2 Investiga..
DJ
10/20SAP : to Announce Results for Third Quarter of 2020
PU
10/20SAP NAMED A LEADER IN IDC MARKETSCAP : Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Platforms ..
AQ
10/19EUROPE : Pandemic restrictions weigh on European shares
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 218 M 33 416 M 33 416 M
Net income 2020 4 530 M 5 364 M 5 364 M
Net Debt 2020 9 472 M 11 217 M 11 217 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
Yield 2020 1,31%
Capitalization 149 B 176 B 176 B
EV / Sales 2020 5,61x
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 101 379
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 148,92 €
Last Close Price 124,90 €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE3.81%176 058
ORACLE CORPORATION13.06%180 352
SERVICENOW INC.82.07%98 588
INTUIT INC.27.68%87 554
DOCUSIGN, INC.196.61%40 703
RINGCENTRAL, INC.68.82%25 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group