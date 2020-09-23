SAP : iO Fund Invests in Neural-Based Search Company Jina AI

BERLIN - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that its investment arm, SAP.iO Fund, has backed Jina AI, a Berlin-based company providing an open source neural search solution.

Jina AI combines recent advances in machine learning for computer vision, speech recognition and natural language processing into a new search platform to provide greater accuracy, flexibility and adaptivity to search inputs.

The core project of Jina AI is called Jina on GitHub, allowing users to create a cloud-native search solution powered by deep learning in just minutes. Jina slashes from months to minutes the time it takes to build a production-ready neural search system well suited to business environments that require a fast and lightweight development cycle. Since its release on GitHub in May 2020, this project already has attracted more than 2,000 commits from 48 contributors worldwide. As of now, Jina supports searching text, image, video, audio and cross-modality data, with support for more data types coming in the future.

'As companies accelerate their digital transformations, a clear need has emerged for better, more accurate enterprise search,' said Ram Jambunathan, SAP senior vice president and managing director of SAP.iO. 'We are excited by Jina AI's potential to provide a highly accurate search solution for SAP customers.'

Jina AI was founded by Dr. Han Xiao, who is well known for the development of the next-gen search infrastructure for Tencent's messaging app, WeChat. He also is noted for his leadership with Tencent's Open Source Program Office, where he fostered the company's open source and dev-ops culture. Xiao served as a board member at Linux Foundation AI in 2019 and is founder and chairman of the German-Chinese Association of AI.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Anke Otto-Jungkind, +1 (650) 796-6478, anke.otto-jungkind@sap.com, PT

Lesa Beber, +1 (650) 390-1629, lesa.beber@sap.com, PT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.