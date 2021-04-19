Log in
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
SAP : Announces New Enhancements to Human Experience Management Solutions to Bring Workers Back to the Office

04/19/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced new innovations to help employees safely return to the office and allow organizations to optimize workforce planning and deliver experiences that support, connect and empower employees.

'The latest updates to SAP SuccessFactors solutions continue to make our human experience management (HXM) vision a reality by putting people at the center of the organization,' said Amy Wilson, SAP SuccessFactors senior vice president, Products & Design. 'As organizations consider what the future of work means for their employees, HR is in a unique position to provide insights, guidance and leadership across the business. HXM solutions from SAP increase productivity and engagement by delivering individualized experiences while providing the data and insights for smarter, faster workforce planning.'

The product updates in the first half release of 2021 include:

Safely Returning to Work

As organizations look to safely bring their workforce back to the office and to enable travel, they need to evaluate the vaccination status of their employees. With the free health and vaccination monitoring portlet in the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, employees can voluntarily share their vaccination status. This data can be combined with relevant employee and organizational information to help create reopening strategies, provide travel recommendations, and identify and support employees deemed high risk due to their location, age and area of work. Additionally, SAP Work Zone for HR has a new guided experience that provides personalized information and recommended actions employees need to take to return to the office.

Enhancing People Analytics

Organizations need timely, robust and relevant insights into the workforce to make informed business decisions and forecast trends across the workplace. The stories feature within the SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics solution has been expanded to include data from the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution, such as training compliance and skills development. The stories feature provides reporting, insights, dashboards and modern visualizations using data from core HR and talent management solutions across SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite. With the addition of SAP SuccessFactors Learning data, customers can gain access to more holistic insights on their workforce.

Additionally, a new human capital disclosure template is available within stories to help comply with the recent SEC requirement for publicly traded companies to file human capital data.

Reimagined User Experiences

Core to HXM is making work increasingly individualized, efficient and engaging. The latest SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite updates continue to deliver more consumer-grade experiences. For example:

  • The SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution has been updated with the payroll control center to make it easier to create and maintain payroll processes, alerts and analytics.
  • The continuous performance management capability within the SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals solution now integrates with Microsoft Outlook for employees to provide feedback directly in the flow of work.
  • Experience Management solutions from SAP and Qualtrics continue to be integrated across SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to collect feedback at various touch points, helping organizations understand and improve the employee experience.

View the SAP SuccessFactors First Half 2021 Release Highlights video:

'>
SAP SuccessFactors First Half 2021 Release Highlights

Click the button below to load the content from YouTube.

For more details and additional product updates, read the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite 1H 2021 Release Highlights brochure and tune into the LinkedIn Live event 'SAP SuccessFactors 2021 Release Highlights' on April 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:
Samantha Yerks, +1 (914) 918-6087, samantha.yerks@sap.com, ET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SAP SE published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 19:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
