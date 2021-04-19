SAP : Announces New Enhancements to Human Experience Management Solutions to Bring Workers Back to the Office

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced new innovations to help employees safely return to the office and allow organizations to optimize workforce planning and deliver experiences that support, connect and empower employees.

'The latest updates to SAP SuccessFactors solutions continue to make our human experience management (HXM) vision a reality by putting people at the center of the organization,' said Amy Wilson, SAP SuccessFactors senior vice president, Products & Design. 'As organizations consider what the future of work means for their employees, HR is in a unique position to provide insights, guidance and leadership across the business. HXM solutions from SAP increase productivity and engagement by delivering individualized experiences while providing the data and insights for smarter, faster workforce planning.'

The product updates in the first half release of 2021 include:

As organizations look to safely bring their workforce back to the office and to enable travel, they need to evaluate the vaccination status of their employees. With the free health and vaccination monitoring portlet in the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, employees can voluntarily share their vaccination status. This data can be combined with relevant employee and organizational information to help create reopening strategies, provide travel recommendations, and identify and support employees deemed high risk due to their location, age and area of work. Additionally, SAP Work Zone for HR has a new guided experience that provides personalized information and recommended actions employees need to take to return to the office.

Organizations need timely, robust and relevant insights into the workforce to make informed business decisions and forecast trends across the workplace. The stories feature within the SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics solution has been expanded to include data from the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution, such as training compliance and skills development. The stories feature provides reporting, insights, dashboards and modern visualizations using data from core HR and talent management solutions across SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite. With the addition of SAP SuccessFactors Learning data, customers can gain access to more holistic insights on their workforce.

Additionally, a new human capital disclosure template is available within stories to help comply with the recent SEC requirement for publicly traded companies to file human capital data.

Core to HXM is making work increasingly individualized, efficient and engaging. The latest SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite updates continue to deliver more consumer-grade experiences. For example:

The SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution has been updated with the payroll control center to make it easier to create and maintain payroll processes, alerts and analytics.

The continuous performance management capability within the SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals solution now integrates with Microsoft Outlook for employees to provide feedback directly in the flow of work.

Experience Management solutions from SAP and Qualtrics continue to be integrated across SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite to collect feedback at various touch points, helping organizations understand and improve the employee experience.

For more details and additional product updates, read the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite 1H 2021 Release Highlights brochure and tune into the LinkedIn Live event 'SAP SuccessFactors 2021 Release Highlights' on April 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

