SAP : pledges to spend more on social, diverse businesses

10/05/2020 | 11:21pm EDT
Logo of SAP is seen in Davos

BERLIN (Reuters) - SAP will try to allocate 5% of its procurement spending to social enterprises and diverse businesses by 2025 to encourage greater social and environmental responsibility.

The German software group, which has 440,000 clients, appealed on Tuesday to other companies to join it in supporting small businesses owned and run by women or minorities.

SAP's procurement initiative follows its launch in June of a product to help firms track greenhouse gas emissions in supply chains, backing a view that being transparent about their carbon footprint will be good for business.

The new initiative relates to so-called addressable spend, the share of a company's procurement budget that can be allocated to social or diverse enterprises, which in SAP's case equated to up to $60 million a year.

"We all need soap in our washrooms, landscaping for our offices, food and drink in our cafeterias, marketing services and office supplies. These and many more are all products and services provided by social enterprises and diverse businesses," SAP board member Adaire Fox-Martin said.

"This is money we are spending anyway. Why not spend it with suppliers who are delivering social impact as well?"

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Financials
Sales 2020 28 201 M 33 247 M 33 247 M
Net income 2020 4 530 M 5 340 M 5 340 M
Net Debt 2020 9 650 M 11 376 M 11 376 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 158 B 186 B 186 B
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 101 379
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 149,22 €
Last Close Price 132,40 €
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE10.04%185 187
ORACLE CORPORATION12.42%177 131
SERVICENOW INC.77.74%94 587
INTUIT INC.22.89%84 273
DOCUSIGN, INC.204.84%40 416
RINGCENTRAL, INC.62.89%24 473
