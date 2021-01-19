Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/19 08:29:44 am
103.95 EUR   +0.69%
08:17aSAP's Qualtrics Looks to Raise More Than $1 Billion in IPO
DJ
01/18SAP : Top Five Reasons to Enter the SAP Innovation Awards
PU
01/18SAP : Preferred Success Opens the Door to Talent Businesses Need Now
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP's Qualtrics Looks to Raise More Than $1 Billion in IPO

01/19/2021 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher

Qualtrics International Inc., the customer-relationship-management software vendor owned by Germany's SAP SE, on Tuesday said it plans to sell about 49.2 million shares at between $22 and $26 apiece in its initial public offering.

At the $24 midpoint of that range, the Provo, Utah, company said it expects net proceeds of about $1.12 billion, or roughly $1.285 billion if the underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 7.38 million shares.

Qualtrics said funds affiliated with Silver Lake Technology Management LLC have agreed to buy $550 million of stock in a concurrent private placement.

SAP, which in late 2018 agreed to buy Qualtrics for about $8 billion as the startup was on the cusp of going public, would still hold 98% voting power after the IPO.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Qualtrics said it would have roughly 510.2 million shares outstanding after the IPO, assuming exercise of the overallotment option, for a market capitalization of about $12.24 billion at the $24-a-share midpoint.

Qualtrics said it has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol XM.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 0816ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. -0.87% 12998.502287 Delayed Quote.0.86%
SAP SE 0.70% 103.9 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
SILVER 0.27% 25.0889 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
All news about SAP SE
08:17aSAP's Qualtrics Looks to Raise More Than $1 Billion in IPO
DJ
01/18SAP : Top Five Reasons to Enter the SAP Innovation Awards
PU
01/18SAP : Preferred Success Opens the Door to Talent Businesses Need Now
PU
01/18SAP SE : Independant Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Citigroup, Wells Fargo, SAP
01/15SAP SE : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/15MICROSOFT : Head of customer support leaves as SAP shakes up management again
RE
01/15SAP SE : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/15SAP SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/15SAP SE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 312 M 33 114 M 33 114 M
Net income 2020 4 689 M 5 685 M 5 685 M
Net Debt 2020 8 782 M 10 647 M 10 647 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 123 B 148 B 149 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 101 450
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 116,98 €
Last Close Price 103,24 €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE-3.71%148 479
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.50%181 882
INTUIT INC.-2.33%102 416
SERVICENOW INC.-6.66%100 209
DOCUSIGN, INC.12.14%46 505
RINGCENTRAL, INC.-1.59%33 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ