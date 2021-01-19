SAP's Qualtrics Looks to Raise More Than $1 Billion in IPO

By Colin Kellaher

Qualtrics International Inc., the customer-relationship-management software vendor owned by Germany's SAP SE, on Tuesday said it plans to sell about 49.2 million shares at between $22 and $26 apiece in its initial public offering.

At the $24 midpoint of that range, the Provo, Utah, company said it expects net proceeds of about $1.12 billion, or roughly $1.285 billion if the underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 7.38 million shares.

Qualtrics said funds affiliated with Silver Lake Technology Management LLC have agreed to buy $550 million of stock in a concurrent private placement.

SAP, which in late 2018 agreed to buy Qualtrics for about $8 billion as the startup was on the cusp of going public, would still hold 98% voting power after the IPO.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Qualtrics said it would have roughly 510.2 million shares outstanding after the IPO, assuming exercise of the overallotment option, for a market capitalization of about $12.24 billion at the $24-a-share midpoint.

Qualtrics said it has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol XM.

