WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The software company SAP is settling a dispute with US authorities in exchange for a payment of more than 220 million dollars. The US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the settlement on Wednesday evening (CET) in Washington. The authorities had been investigating allegations that SAP had bribed government officials in business dealings in South Africa and Indonesia. SAP's share price did not react to the news./he/tih
SAP settles with US authorities for payment of more than 220 million dollars
