SAP: solid growth in the cloud reassures investors

July 23, 2024 at 04:30 am EDT Share

Last night, SAP unveiled a solid performance in the cloud, allaying investor fears of a possible slowdown in its cloud computing activities.



Europe's leading software company announced on Monday evening that it had generated total sales growth of 10% at constant exchange rates in the second quarter.



This is the first time that the German group has returned to double-digit organic growth since the beginning of 2019.



In a press release, SAP explains that its performance was underpinned by its cloud businesses, sales of which rose by 25% at constant exchange rates in the three months to the end of June.



But for the third time in a row, growth in its cloud sales was outstripped by growth in its cloud order book, an encouraging sign for the future.



SAP - whose customers include the likes of ExxonMobil, Accenture, BASF and Lenovo - reports that its cloud division's order book climbed by 28% in the second quarter.



"This contrasts with the publications of some of its peers, which point to a certain weakness in demand", commented Berenberg analysts.



In fact, among the major software groups, SAP is so far the only one to report resilient order backlog growth this year", added the German consultancy.



SAP reiterated its financial targets for 2024, but slightly raised its operating profit forecast excluding non-recurring items for 2025, to 10.2 billion euros from 10 billion previously.



At around 10:20 a.m., the software company's shares were up 5.8%, posting the biggest gain on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's DAX index and outperforming the European sector index, the STOXX Europe 600 Technology, up 0.6%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.