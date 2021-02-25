Log in
SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/25 01:39:20 am
104.59 EUR   +1.33%
SAP : to Raise 2020 Dividend

02/25/2021 | 01:38am EST
By Giulia Petroni

SAP SE said Thursday that it will propose a dividend raise for 2020 on the back of strong IFRS profit and cash flow in the year.

The German software company said the supervisory board will recommend a dividend of 1.85 euros ($2.25) a share for 2020, a 17% increase on year.

If approved by shareholders, the total dividend distributed will be around EUR2.18 billion, equal to a payout ratio of 41%.

"Despite being faced with unique challenges in 2020, we delivered strong IFRS profit and a record year for cash flow," the company said.

SAP also said it extended the contract of chief technology officer and executive board member Juergen Mueller for three years, through the end of 2024.

The company's annual general meeting is scheduled for May 12.

Financials
Sales 2020 27 333 M 33 282 M 33 282 M
Net income 2020 4 731 M 5 761 M 5 761 M
Net Debt 2020 8 776 M 10 686 M 10 686 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 123 B 149 B 150 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 102 430
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 120,94 €
Last Close Price 103,22 €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Bernard Liautaud Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE-3.73%149 135
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.37%189 890
INTUIT INC.8.29%110 167
SERVICENOW INC.0.24%108 198
DOCUSIGN, INC.9.54%46 590
RINGCENTRAL, INC.3.10%35 020
