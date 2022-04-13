Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 08:33:00 am EDT
96.08 EUR   -2.28%
08:15aSAP : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results
PU
08:03aIndia's Infosys to move business out of Russia
RE
07:13aIndia's Infosys posts bumper quarter, to move business out of Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAP : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results

04/13/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will release its full results for the first quarter of 2022 on Friday, April 22.

SAP CEO Christian Klein as well as CFO Luka Mucic will host a virtual analyst conference to present first quarter financial figures, as well as an outlook on the current financial year.

Media representatives may listen in on the virtual analyst conference via Webcast at 2:00 p.m. CEST/ 8:00 a.m. EDT, accessible at https://broadcast.co.sap.com/go/QReport.

Tags: Earnings

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 12:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAP SE
08:15aSAP : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results
PU
08:03aIndia's Infosys to move business out of Russia
RE
07:13aIndia's Infosys posts bumper quarter, to move business out of Russia
RE
02:29aSAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/12SAP SE : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
04/11SAP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/07SAP : and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Announce Circular Economy Partnership to Deliver ..
PU
04/05SAP : Closing the Gaps with SAP Enable Now
PU
04/04SAP : Launches Recruitment Program to Match Refugees from Ukraine with Job Opportunities
PU
04/01SAP : How Retailers Can Trigger Sustainability Growth before Reaching Their Tipping Point
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 719 M 32 289 M 32 289 M
Net income 2022 3 576 M 3 885 M 3 885 M
Net Debt 2022 3 077 M 3 343 M 3 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 115 B 125 B 125 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 107 415
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 98,32 €
Average target price 130,29 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-21.28%125 357
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.04%211 665
SERVICENOW INC.-21.40%102 042
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.24%36 585
HUBSPOT, INC.-32.65%21 117
DOCUSIGN, INC.-35.16%19 640