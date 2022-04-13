SAP : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will release its full results for the first quarter of 2022 on Friday, April 22.

SAP CEO Christian Klein as well as CFO Luka Mucic will host a virtual analyst conference to present first quarter financial figures, as well as an outlook on the current financial year.

Media representatives may listen in on the virtual analyst conference via Webcast at 2:00 p.m. CEST/ 8:00 a.m. EDT, accessible at https://broadcast.co.sap.com/go/QReport.