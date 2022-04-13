|
SAP : to Release First Quarter 2022 Results
WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will release its full results for the first quarter of 2022 on Friday, April 22.
SAP CEO Christian Klein as well as CFO Luka Mucic will host a virtual analyst conference to present first quarter financial figures, as well as an outlook on the current financial year.
Media representatives may listen in on the virtual analyst conference via Webcast at 2:00 p.m. CEST/ 8:00 a.m. EDT, accessible at https://broadcast.co.sap.com/go/QReport.
Disclaimer
SAP SE published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 12:14:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
29 719 M
32 289 M
32 289 M
|Net income 2022
|
3 576 M
3 885 M
3 885 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 077 M
3 343 M
3 343 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|34,0x
|Yield 2022
|1,91%
|
|Capitalization
|
115 B
125 B
125 B
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,99x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,65x
|Nbr of Employees
|107 415
|Free-Float
|84,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|31
|Last Close Price
|98,32 €
|Average target price
|130,29 €
|Spread / Average Target
|32,5%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|SAP SE
|-21.28%
|125 357