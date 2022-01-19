SAP : to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will release its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2021 year-end results on Thursday, January 27.

SAP CEO Christian Klein as well as CFO Luka Mucic will host a virtual press conference to present fourth quarter financial figures and 2021 year-end results, as well as an outlook on the current financial year.

Media representatives may participate in the virtual press conference via Webcast at 10:00 a.m. CET/8:00 a.m. EST, accessible at broadcast.co.sap.com/go/pc