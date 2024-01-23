WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Europe's largest software manufacturer SAP wants to strengthen growth areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) in particular in a major reorganization. Around 8,000 employees will be affected by the plan, the DAX heavyweight announced late Tuesday evening in a surprising move. According to the announcement, the Walldorf-based company intends to place an even stronger focus on central strategic growth areas this year.

SAP CEO Christian Klein has his eye on the area of AI for companies in particular. Part of the restructuring program is also a reorganization of the Group's structure. Voluntary programs and internal retraining will be used for most of the approximately 8,000 jobs affected. Due to investments in growth areas, SAP expects the number of employees at the end of the year to be around the current level.

The costs for the restructuring are likely to amount to a preliminary estimate of around 2 billion euros, most of which will be recognized in the first half of the year. As at the end of September, SAP had a good 106,000 employees./men/he