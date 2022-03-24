SAP winds down Russia activities further, ending cloud services

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - German business software
giant SAP on Thursday said it would shut down its
cloud operations in Russia, withdrawing further from the country
after stopping sales in Russia earlier this month.
"Russia’s ongoing unjustified war is a heartbreaking display
of brutality and a violation of the fundamental principle of
freedom that we share with Ukraine," the company said on its
website.
It added that the move would not prevent all customers in
Russia from using its products as some organisations run
installed software that they may be able to maintain on their
own.
The withdrawal marks a change in direction as Chief
Executive Christian Klein last week in a newspaper interview
defended SAP's decision to still provide services to some
industries in Russia such as energy, healthcare and trade that
have not been directly affected by sanctions.
The move follows an appeal by Ukraine earlier this month for
cloud-computing and software giants including Microsoft
and SAP to cut off Russia to stop Moscow's invasion.
IDC analyst Philip Carter has said that Russian companies
have been largely reluctant to rely completely on cloud services
for their information technology, potentially limiting the blow
from SAP's move.
SAP added on Thursday it was providing its technology to
multi-national organizations for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Separately, German telecoms group Deutsche Telekom
said on Twitter it was closing its activities in
Russia, which mainly amount to a software development centre in
Saint Petersburg that is now winding down.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Nadine Schimroszik)