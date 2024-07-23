(new: analyst comments, share price review and Borsen value)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - The prospect of more savings at SAP ensured enthusiastic investors and a share price at a record high on Tuesday. At its peak, the share price was up 7.1 percent, not far from the 200-euro mark. The software developer was thus worth a good 240 billion euros. Most recently, the increase amounted to almost 7 percent to 196 euros.

Instead of 8,000 jobs, the Walldorf-based company now wants to cut 9,000 to 10,000 jobs. Although this will initially cost money, SAP expects costs to be around 0.2 billion euros lower than previously planned from next year. The company also wants to earn around 10.2 billion euros in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) adjusted for special effects in 2025 instead of around 10 billion euros.

Tuesday saw a repeat of the Borsen reaction from the end of January to SAP's figures for the final quarter of 2023: At the time, the announcement of job cuts and investments in artificial intelligence had also sent the share price to a record high, rising by a good 8 percent at its peak. In the months that followed, the share price continued to rise. With a market capitalization of a good 240 billion euros, SAP is now worth around 100 billion euros more than the number two in the DAX, Siemens AG.

"A major restructuring program should pay off in greater operating efficiency," wrote analyst Nay Soe Naing from Berenberg Bank on the foreseeable lower costs of the Group. He therefore assumed that the company would be more profitable from 2025 onwards.

In addition, SAP had set itself apart from its competitors in operational terms in the second quarter, Naing added. While other cloud providers have recently reported weaker demand, SAP's growth in the cloud business is robust. "We remain buyers of the shares," concluded the expert.

Sven Merkt from the British investment bank Barclays took a similar view: "With its strong business performance, SAP is increasingly standing out compared to its competitors". The latter were suffering from economic weakness, while the Walldorf management could not see this as a burden on demand. Merkt advised overweighting SAP shares in the portfolio.

Like other tech stocks, the shares have been benefiting from the artificial intelligence megatrend for some time. In 2024 alone, the share price has risen by around 40 percent so far, which means one of the top places in the leading German DAX index. In terms of market capitalization, SAP has long been the undisputed number one on the Dax. With a market capitalization of around 240 billion euros, the Group is well ahead of number two Siemens, which weighs in at around 140 billion euros./bek/men/mis