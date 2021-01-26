Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/26 03:20:15 pm
110.54 EUR   +4.76%
02:52pStocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment
RE
11:27aSAP SE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
11:15aEuropean ADRs Nudge Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

01/26/2021 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Tuesday, helped by strong corporate earnings in the United States and Europe, while sentiment was boosted by the International Monetary Fund raising its forecast for global growth in 2021.

Wall Street's main indexes all rose. Impressive results from a slew of companies, including General Electric and Johnson & Johnson, pushed the S&P 500 to a record high.

By 2:41 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.43 points, or 0.11%, to 30,993.43, the S&P 500 gained 2.15 points, or 0.06%, to 3,857.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.79 points, or 0.15%, to 13,655.78.

European stocks also advanced, shrugging off political upheaval in Italy, as strong earnings from wealth manager UBS and auto parts maker Autoliv added to a string of upbeat corporate updates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.6%, with a rally in automakers, industrial companies and SAP helping the German DAX outperform.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.64 percent at 1,573.47.

The IMF raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn in 2020 would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 1.2% after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation to the head of state, hoping he would be given an opportunity to put together a new coalition and rebuild his parliamentary majority.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 nations, fell 1.06 points, or 0.16 percent to 667.02.

After a "buy everything" rally over several months supported by money-printing pandemic stimulus packages, near-zero interest rates and the start of COVID-19 vaccination programs, some investors are worried markets may be near "bubble" territory.

They point to rocketing prices of assets such as bitcoin or, on Monday, the soaring stock of short-squeezed videogame retailer Gamestop.

"There is room for some consolidation," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

Investors were watching as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting.

"Investors don't expect the Fed to give any reason to think they are getting closer to talking about when they will consider scaling back QE, but nervousness is brewing on Wall Street," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Mounting coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the timing and size of fiscal stimulus also tempered sentiment.

Disagreements have meant months of indecision in the United States, where new cases have been above 175,000 a day and millions of people are out of work.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate will act alone to approve a fresh round of stimulus if Republicans do not support the measure, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

U.S. Treasury yields were narrowly mixed in choppy trading, after hitting three-week lows on the long end of the curve, as investors remained cautious about the size of a U.S. stimulus package and the slow global roll-out of coronavirus vaccines.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.0414%, from 1.04% late on Monday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.226 points, or 0.25 percent, to 90.165.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 11.47 points or 1.58% in Asia overnight. South Korea and Hong Kong topped losers, each falling more than 2%. The sell-off also caused Japanese stocks to slip 1% and Chinese blue-chips to tumble 2%, their biggest one-day loss since Sept. 9.

All had touched milestone highs earlier this month.

Gold prices edged lower. Spot gold fell $-5.4215, or -0.29 percent, to $1,849.57 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.2% at $1,850.90.

U.S. crude oil futures settled at $52.61 a barrel, down 16 cents or 0.30%. Brent crude futures settled at $55.91 a barrel, up 3 cents or 0.05%.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Dan Grebler/Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOLIV, INC. 3.33% 91.55 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
BITCOIN - EURO -0.36% 26564.645 Real-time Quote.12.92%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.21% 32297.315 Real-time Quote.12.01%
DAX 1.66% 13870.99 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.10% 30994.6 Delayed Quote.1.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.2164 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 3.64% 11.39 Delayed Quote.1.76%
GOLD -0.23% 1851.57 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.18% 55.82 Delayed Quote.7.08%
MSCI WORLD INDEX (STRD, UHD) 0.04% 2756.867 Real-time Quote.2.44%
NASDAQ 100 0.11% 13499.941659 Delayed Quote.4.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.09% 13649.804488 Delayed Quote.5.08%
S&P 500 0.06% 3857.82 Delayed Quote.2.64%
SAP SE 4.23% 109.98 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.63% 407.7 Delayed Quote.1.53%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -1.54% 99.18 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
WTI -0.59% 52.527 Delayed Quote.8.49%
All news about SAP SE
02:52pStocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment
RE
11:27aSAP SE : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
11:15aEuropean ADRs Nudge Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
07:49aSAP : Ivanti Wavelink Improves Mobile Productivity in the Supply Chain with SAP ..
AQ
07:20aONE DATA PLATFORM : The Bridge to the Full Promise of Data-Centric Businesses
PU
06:04aSAP : Five Questions for SAP's Newest Executive Board Member, Scott Russell
PU
01/25SAP : Goldman Sachs-backed ON24 seeks $2.22 billion valuation in IPO
RE
01/25STREET COLOR : SAP Reportedly in Talks to Buy APAX-Backed Signavio for About Eur..
MT
01/25SAP : Qualtrics International Boosts Size, Expected Price Range of IPO
DJ
01/25SAP-owned Qualtrics aims for $15 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 364 M 33 278 M 33 278 M
Net income 2020 4 745 M 5 770 M 5 770 M
Net Debt 2020 8 765 M 10 659 M 10 659 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 131 B 159 B 159 B
EV / Sales 2020 5,11x
EV / Sales 2021 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 101 450
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 117,22 €
Last Close Price 105,52 €
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE-1.59%152 384
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.86%179 292
SERVICENOW INC.-2.28%104 913
INTUIT INC.-1.43%103 360
DOCUSIGN, INC.9.94%45 595
RINGCENTRAL, INC.1.26%34 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ