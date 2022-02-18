Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Superpower Summit: Tech Giants Join Forces in Manufacturing Industry Rescue

02/18/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Even before COVID-19 and the supply chain crisis hit, two global tech pioneers were surveying the state of manufacturing, aware that there were problems that had to be addressed quickly.

Manufacturing operations were woefully lacking in real-time visibility. During manufacturing execution, process data could not be automatically captured. Tracking worker safety remained an elusive goal. The absence of an end-to-end perspective meant that it was difficult to understand process effectiveness and make quick, crucial decisions, compromising future planning.

Under these circumstances, continuously and effectively running a manufacturing operation was a challenge - as was providing added value to customers. And during COVID-19, the absence of available shop floor operators only made the situation worse.

Desperately needed was a smart and intuitive solution to execute, monitor, and analyze the end-to-end manufacturing process, starting with planning and extending all the way to inventory. Updates on labor planning and worker safety would have to be provided in real time.

This would particularly benefit servitized industries, in which outcome is now directly related to the revenue situation.

Additionally, the solution would need to be intelligent enough to evaluate data, consider a variety of business scenarios, and propose the best future actions.

A Leading-Edge Alliance

Since 1911, technology and innovation trailblazer IBM had been creating responsive, resilient, next-generation solutions to the challenges of the day. One hundred years and a decade later, that movement still continues.

Now, the company merged forces with the market leader in enterprise application software: SAP.

The two established their first Global Alliance Partnership in 1989. But their relationship dated back to the founding of SAP in 1972 - by five former IBM employees.

In recent years, as customer needs shifted to the cloud, SAP and IBM had been working together to accelerate the digital revolution, using such technologies as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), digital twin - virtual representations of physical objects or processes - and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors.

With global lockdowns and associated disruptions impacting the world in the summer of 2020, the two corporations announced the next stage of their alliance, branding it the Evolution Partnership initiative.

The manufacturing effort topped their list.

Informed, Real-Time Decisions

Indeed, the Connected Plant solution created by the two companies would enable real-time manufacturing execution planning and tracking and provide automated reporting of machine and process data.

The innovation could be used to ensure that the proper equipment was being provided and certify both quality inspection and cognitive worker guidance. When defects were detected, a repair order would be automatically generated.

From this point forward, guesswork was no longer required to make informed business decisions. Instead, conclusions were based on managers' instant accessibility to end-to-end analytics and up-to-date key performance indicators (KPIs).

Seamless and Integrated

With the seamlessly integrated manufacturing tool, new possibilities abounded. The Connected Plant solution allowed managers to:

  • View manufacturing and production orders for every shift
  • Ensure that all needed components were available
  • Execute tasks with a few simple words via chatbot
  • Detect deficiencies during quality inspections
  • Confirm assembly and sub-assembly completion

Today, with the world struggling to compensate for supply chain gaps, the Connected Plant platform is being utilized to provide supplies and drive continuous planning across resource networks.

And both SAP and IBM are prepared to revise the solution as business models evolve and processes are reconfigured in areas like energy, natural resource consumption, and emissions management.

"To compete in a highly disruptive and rapidly evolving world, companies require the ability to rewire their organizations to create efficient, automated business processes - applying advanced technologies to transform static, siloed processes into agile, intelligent workflows," said Mark Foster, IBM Services senior vice president.

As the Connected Plant solution continued to expand the number of tasks it could perform, IBM was honored as a finalist in the 2021 SAP Innovation Awards, a yearly ceremony commemorating organizations using SAP products to transform business and society.

To learn more about IBM's smart and intuitive solution, be sure to check out its SAP Innovation Awards pitch deck.

Keith E. Greenberg is an SAP global marketing contributor.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAP SE
06:22aSUPERPOWER SUMMIT : Tech Giants Join Forces in Manufacturing Industry Rescue
PU
02/17WORKFORCE TRENDS 2022 : How Companies Are Building Digital Dream Teams
PU
02/16THE TAKE : Sticky Pump Prices Could Push Alternative Energy
PU
02/16SAP : Why Sustainability Matters for the Insurance Industry
PU
02/16SAP, BearingPoint Collaborating on Development of Carbon Footprint Management Technolog..
MT
02/16SAP Teams Up With BearingPoint to Develop Zero-Emissions Services
MT
02/16SAP SE and BearingPoint Partner on the Race to Zero Emissions
CI
02/15CLOUD SUCCESS SERVICES : Our Name Is Our Mission
PU
02/15COURAGE, CREATIVITY, HOPE : This Year's SAP Innovation Awards
PU
02/15SAP : Accelerating Digital Transformation through RISE with SAP and Integrated Business Ne..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 629 M 31 404 M 31 404 M
Net income 2021 5 290 M 6 013 M 6 013 M
Net Debt 2021 6 170 M 7 013 M 7 013 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 124 B 141 B 141 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 107 415
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 105,26 €
Average target price 134,54 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-15.72%140 942
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.39%201 699
SERVICENOW INC.-12.84%113 150
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.79%34 169
HUBSPOT, INC.-22.99%24 145
DOCUSIGN, INC.-24.50%22 756