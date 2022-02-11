Log in
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
02/11 03:34:38 pm
106.2 EUR   -2.84%
The Take: Office Operators Mull Perks to Boost Work-from-Office Interest

02/11/2022 | 03:19pm EST
What's News

The global pandemic and the switch to remote working has raised big questions about the future of working in traditional offices.

But as restrictions wind down and employers contemplate plans to reopen their offices, some see opportunities to rethink and recreate the workplace.

"I think it certainly is something that has opened people's eyes a bit to the opportunity," said Johnny Clemmons, SAP's global industry director and chief engineer.

SAP's Take

The central consideration is how commercial real estate developers, owners and company tenants plan to woo back the workforce.

Some changes already were on the horizon, but a confluence of opportunity and technology is moving them at a faster clip. As wireless providers upgrade their networks to 5G, the new ultra-fast data standard, the unwieldy tangle of cable connecting computers and printers and other equipment may start to disappear.

"It's not a single event," Clemmons said. "It's a convergence of a number of things: the introduction of 5G technology combined with a new focus on sustainability, combined with the pandemic."

Sustainability is now at the forefront in the minds of renters and employees willing to reward cleaner buildings. The concern is warranted, when considering that the building sector, including construction and operations, contributes to 40% of global carbon emissions, according to Deloitte.

"You know the amount of time that you run certain pieces of equipment in order to conserve electricity," Clemmons said "There are tons of things going on with renewable energy. People are putting up solar on buildings, talking about solar glass, renewables and tracking the impact of all the components in there and what could be reused."

Smart technology also can improve energy efficiency. With sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT), every smoke alarm will be able to alert the people affected.

New value-add services, such as a virtual concierge, are likely to become a "must have" for workers to order whatever their companies allow - food, drink or anything that can be delivered right to the office

"Most buildings have coffee break stations and amenities like that inside," Clemmons said. "But there are certain people who just want what they want. Whatever services that that an individual might want or need - whether it's personal or business - can be ordered and delivered from an app."

Contact:
Ilaina Jonas, Senior Director of Public Relations, SAP
+1 (646) 923-2834, ilaina.jonas@sap.com, EST

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27 629 M 31 512 M 31 512 M
Net income 2021 5 290 M 6 034 M 6 034 M
Net Debt 2021 6 170 M 7 037 M 7 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 127 B 145 B 145 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
EV / Sales 2022 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 107 415
Free-Float 84,9%
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 109,30 €
Average target price 135,25 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-12.49%147 997
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.15%218 576
SERVICENOW, INC.-5.95%122 092
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.24%36 472
HUBSPOT, INC.-18.92%25 253
DOCUSIGN, INC.-16.47%25 174