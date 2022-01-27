Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/27 02:43:37 pm
110.45 EUR   -6.30%
02:28pTHE TAKE : The Metaverse Could Alter the Game of Business
PU
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Intel, UBS, The Gap, Netflix...
11:09aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Take: The Metaverse Could Alter the Game of Business

01/27/2022 | 02:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What's News

For businesses, the metaverse could be the latest technology used to advance and strengthen physical industries.

Until recently, the metaverse - which merges the physical with the virtual - had largely attracted the attention of gamers playing megahits such as Fortnight or Call of Duty. Shopping there has consisted mainly of gamers purchasing virtual clothing and armory for their avatars.

SAP's Take

But real-world retailers are viewing the technology as a way to turn Gen Z consumers into new customers.

Luxury retail has been one of the most noted industries to test it out, with Ralph Lauren and Fendi offering up metaverse tours of their brick-and-mortar flagship stores, said Robin Barrett Wilson, SAP executive advisor, fashion and retail strategy.

"It's going to make retail exciting," Wilson said. "Shopping is really about an experience. We would rather pay for an experience than an item. So, it's really not about touching and feeling the product. It's about going into a store to have an experience."

Wilson said she believes the metaverse experience will drive customers to physical stores - which account for more than 70% of retail sales today - to purchase physical items they become interested while shopping in the metaverse.

But the metaverse's biggest impact could be on business, industries and manufacturing.

"It will extend the supply chain," she said, by giving more insight into demand and inventory. It also will be yet another source of customer data to analyze.

SAP CEO Christian Klein on Thursday said that the company's large partners have reached out to collaborate on using the metaverse. They have discussed potential business-to-business (B2B) use, such as learning or commerce, he said.

"I'm sure you'll be hearing more about this in the near term," Klein told Reuters.

SAP has been applying digital twin technology - virtual replicas of existing structures, capital goods and industry processes - to help customers gain insight into and predict real scenarios. SAP has been investigating using blockchain and machine learning to network these virtual structures, and to share data to unlock the power of digital twin technology will have on the physical world.

Contact:
Joellen Perry, Head of Global Public Relations, SAP
+1 (626) 265-0370, joellen.perry@sap.com, PST

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 19:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAP SE
02:28pTHE TAKE : The Metaverse Could Alter the Game of Business
PU
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Intel, UBS, The Gap, Netflix...
11:09aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
09:23aWall Street Set for Gains as US GDP Rises to 6.9% in Q4
MT
09:11aTech Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
08:57aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 27, 2022
07:59aSAP SE : Buy rating from UBS
MD
06:55aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Mixed as Fed -2-
DJ
06:19aSAP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
AQ
06:09aSAP : 2021 Q4 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 635 M 30 783 M 30 783 M
Net income 2021 5 290 M 5 893 M 5 893 M
Net Debt 2021 6 170 M 6 873 M 6 873 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 139 B 155 B 155 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 105 015
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 117,88 €
Average target price 139,89 €
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-5.62%156 887
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.74%212 541
SERVICENOW, INC.-25.37%96 397
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.87%34 783
DOCUSIGN, INC.-24.94%22 623
HUBSPOT, INC.-34.74%20 326