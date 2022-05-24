Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SAP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/24 02:27:04 pm EDT
92.05 EUR   -1.04%
02:09pTHE TAKE : Water, War, Weather and Wheat Ignite Interest in Farming Technology
PU
05/23Vertex, Inc. Named a Finalist for 2022 SAPÂ® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store Category
AQ
05/20SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Take: Water, War, Weather and Wheat Ignite Interest in Farming Technology

05/24/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What's News

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deepened an agricultural crisis that has been brewing for years. Global wheat inventories have fallen by about 20% of annual consumption, a food security specialist told the United Nations Security Council on May 19.

Only 10 weeks of global consumption of wheat exists. Russia and Ukraine account for about a third of global wheat production. Droughts not seen for more than 20 years are the primary culprit, although supply chain disruptions, war and regulations limiting natural gas, the source of nitrogen-based fertilizer, have further worsened the problem.

SAP's Take

"If it were only the output, it would be bad enough," said Anja Strothkaemper, SAP vice president of Agribusiness and Commodity Management. "But because the inputs are in short supply, there is a lot of fear that even countries that are not affected might not have enough fertilizer to have the same levels of production as in previous years. That means this is likely to continue for a while."

While technology cannot solve this global crisis in 10 weeks, it can help producers find alternatives to mitigate the impact of drought on food commodities like wheat, corn, soybeans and sunflower seeds, Strothkaemper said. It also can help make better demand predictions and manage risk.

Smart farming and precision agriculture involve the collection of data from sensors, weather stations and satellite imagery. The data can be combined and analyzed to produce more informed decisions concerning land management.

"If I know what the soil looks like, I can have a better planting pattern," Strothkaemper explained. "I can have a better fertilization pattern."

The cost of nitrogen-based fertilizer, important for growing wheat and corn, is rising fast, meaning it must be used carefully, Strothkaemper said. "As fertilizer prices skyrocket, you will try your best to increase the output of what is available to you and that's where technology can play a role."

Industry cloud software allows producers and makers of products such as agrochemicals and sensor equipment to collaborate. Data modeling can standardize information from hundreds of thousands of growers, machinery makers and fertilizer manufacturers, so it can be processed to reveal insights and discover the most efficient farming model under various scenarios.

Geospatial technology, which combines huge amounts of data with geographical mapping, can create rich maps that can be used to create more accurate weather forecasts for individual fields, which can help producers more precisely determine what to plant and when. Land once thought unproductive because of changes in climate, for instance, may be made productive. Similar information can help manage risk and price futures contracts used for hedging agricultural commodities.

Growing is only half the battle; supply chain management is also an integral part of the solution. While technology cannot lift a massive quarantine or put a truck driver back on the road, it can provide visibility and offer alternatives. Customer relationship software can analyze demand, helping ensure products are sold to the right buyers.

Contact:
Ilaina Jonas, Senior Director of Global Media Relations, SAP
+1 (646) 923-2834, ilaina.jonas@sap.com
SAP Press Room

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 18:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAP SE
02:09pTHE TAKE : Water, War, Weather and Wheat Ignite Interest in Farming Technology
PU
05/23Vertex, Inc. Named a Finalist for 2022 SAPÂ® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store Category
AQ
05/20SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/19European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
05/19SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/19SAP SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/19SAP SE : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/18European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/16SAP SE : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
05/16SAP SE : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 30 111 M 32 177 M 32 177 M
Net income 2022 3 442 M 3 678 M 3 678 M
Net Debt 2022 4 309 M 4 605 M 4 605 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 109 B 117 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 109 798
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 93,01 €
Average target price 123,78 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Klein Chief Executive Officer
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sabine Bendiek Chief Operating & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAP SE-25.53%116 340
ORACLE CORPORATION-19.69%186 878
SERVICENOW INC.-33.74%86 222
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.55%32 881
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-14.18%20 733
TRIMBLE INC.-25.19%16 760